Thu. Mar 19th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

AoT confirms reported coronavirus death at Phuket airport is ‘fake news’

1 min read
29 mins ago TN
Thai Airways aircraft at Phuket International airport

Thai Airways aircraft at Phuket International airport. Photo: F3rn4nd0.


PHUKET: The Airports of Thailand management team operating Phuket International Airport (AoT Phuket) has dismissed a post that surfaced on social media suggesting a person had died of the COVID-19 coronavirus at the airport.

In the post, video footage showed a person being wheeled out of the airport and loaded into an ambulance. The video had a man’s voice, who can be assumed as the recorder, saying “found one more! One more death!”

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

British overstayer nabbed with ganja in Phuket

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals in Koh Racha

7 days ago TN
1 min read

Russian man in Phuket did not die from Coronavirus, report officials

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand Confirms 60 More Coronavirus Cases

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

AoT confirms reported coronavirus death at Phuket airport is ‘fake news’

29 mins ago TN
1 min read

Army disinfects Bangkok roads nightly to combat spread of coronavirus

34 mins ago TN
1 min read

National Lockdown is Possible: PM Prayut

22 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close