AoT confirms reported coronavirus death at Phuket airport is ‘fake news’





PHUKET: The Airports of Thailand management team operating Phuket International Airport (AoT Phuket) has dismissed a post that surfaced on social media suggesting a person had died of the COVID-19 coronavirus at the airport.

In the post, video footage showed a person being wheeled out of the airport and loaded into an ambulance. The video had a man’s voice, who can be assumed as the recorder, saying “found one more! One more death!”

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

