PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has confirmed that a family of three Danish tourists in Phuket have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and are currently in hospital receiving treatment.

The news came at the now-daily meeting of the Provincial Communicable Diseases Committee held Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Mar 20).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts