Chachoengsao governor orders 224 people into home quarantine

Road in Bang Wua, Bang Pakong District, Chachoengsao

Road in Bang Wua, Bang Pakong District, Chachoengsao. Photo: กอบแก้ว เสวีวัลลภ.


Chachoengsao provincial governor Rapee Pongbuppakit has quarantined himself and has notified 224 others, who were in close contact with the mayor of Chachoengsao provincial administration organization (PAO), of the need to enter 14 days of self-quarantine at home.

The governor said that he was among 225 people who were in close contact with the PAO mayor, who is believed to have contracted COVID-19 at Lumpini boxing stadium in a Bangkok suburb.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

