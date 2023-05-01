Over 40% of working Thais are overweight and risk of developing associated diseases

Workers on a bamboo scaffolding during renovation work at Wat Saen Muang Ma Luang in Chiang Ma

Workers on a bamboo scaffolding during renovation work at Wat Saen Muang Ma Luang in Chiang Mai. Photo: CEphoto, Uwe Aranas.




42.4% of working Thai people, aged from 15 years and up, are overweight and at risk of developing non-communicable diseases, because of their lifestyle involves frequent consumption of fast food, insufficient exercise and socialising in eateries.

According to Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Health Department, a survey of working Thais, conducted during 2019 and 2020, shows that the average body mass index (BMI) of males is 24.2 and 25.2 for females, which are regarded as higher than normal.

