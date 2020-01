A Chinese tourist was found to be infected with the new strain of coronavirus when she arrived in Thailand, is being treated in hospital and is expected to be discharged in a few days, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday.

Mr Anutin said the 61-year-old woman was recovering at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

