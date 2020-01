A tourist was attacked by a shark, believed to be a small bull shark, as he was swimming in the sea off a beach in Thailand’s southern coastal province of Phang-nga on Sunday.

The victim was not identified, but his condition is not serious and he has been treated at the provincial hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts