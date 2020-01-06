Mon. Jan 6th, 2020

Thieves steal eggs from rare leatherback turtle nest in Phang-nga

Chelonia mydas turtle in the Similan Islands

Chelonia mydas turtle in the Similan Islands, Andaman Sea. Photo: Schuetze77.


Late Friday night or early this morning, thieves stole most of the eggs from the nest of a rare leatherback turtle, which had come ashore in Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Muang national park in Thailand’s southern coastal province of Phang-nga to lay.

Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a well-known marine scientist and chair of a working committee on rare marine species, said in his Facebook post today that he was very angry about the theft because it means the loss of the rare turtles, which should have hatched in the national park.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

