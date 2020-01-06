Australian shoplifter charged for stealing B28k drone, police suspect B100k of brand-name goods also stolen





PHUKET: A 38-year-old Australian man has been charged with theft after he stole a drone valued at more than B28,000 from a store at Central Festival shopping mall, Phuket Tourist Police have reported.

Tourist Police Region 3 Commander Maj Gen Krissak Songmoonnak announced the arrest of the Australian – named by police as “Ayden Depp” – at a press conference held at Phuket Tourist Police headquarters in Phuket Town yesterday (Jan 5).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

