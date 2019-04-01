Search launched for explosives, mines on bird’s nest islands in Phang Nga Bay





PHUKET: Two men have been charged with possession of bomb-making materials on an island in Phang Nga Bay following an investigation into fishermen being wounded by an apparent land mine early last week. One of the men injured in the blast later died from his injuries.

Officers led by Krabi Police Deputy Chief Col Tanit Ramdit and Ao Luek Police Chief Col Kritnat Wongklahan raided the island, Koh Thalu, yesterday (Mar 28).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



