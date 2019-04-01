Phang nga bay

Phang nga bay in Thailand. Photo: Jan Rehschuh.

South

Search launched for explosives, mines on bird’s nest islands in Phang Nga Bay

By TN / April 1, 2019

PHUKET: Two men have been charged with possession of bomb-making materials on an island in Phang Nga Bay following an investigation into fishermen being wounded by an apparent land mine early last week. One of the men injured in the blast later died from his injuries.

Officers led by Krabi Police Deputy Chief Col Tanit Ramdit and Ao Luek Police Chief Col Kritnat Wongklahan raided the island, Koh Thalu, yesterday (Mar 28).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

