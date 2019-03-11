Surat Thani mosque

Police Tight-Lipped After Bombs Rip Through South

By TN / March 11, 2019

BANGKOK — Police said an investigation is underway to find those responsible for a bombing spree that struck the southern region Sunday but declined to identify any suspects.

Seventeen explosives were either detonated or discovered in the two provinces of Phatthalung and Satun, but no injuries or deaths were reported. Police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said Monday that investigators were ordered to track down the suspects “in the speediest way.”

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

