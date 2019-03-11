Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.

Phuket

‘No security fears in Phuket,’ says island’s Army chief

By TN / March 11, 2019

PHUKET: Col Santi Sakuntanark, the commanding officer of the Royal Thai Army contingent stationed in Phuket, has assured that Phuket is believed to not be a target following the bomb attacks in Satun and Phattalung yesterday (Mar 10).

However, Col Santi added that security patrols have been stepped up in key tourist areas and main government installations, including Phuket International Airport, as a precaution.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

