Teabags in Suspected Killer’s Car Contain Cyanide: Expert









BANGKOK, May 3 (TNA) – Teabags found in a car of the serial-murder suspect contains a lethal dose of cyanide, said a university lecture who analyze the evidence from the police.

Assoc. Prof. Weerachai Putthawong, a lecturer at the Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Liberal Arts and Science, Kasetsart University has examined cyanide traces in evidence provided by the investigators in a spate of cyanide poisoning cases found 15 mg of potassium cyanide in each teabag collected from the suspect’s car. The dose can cause death in humans in 6-10 minutes, he said.

