Teabags in Suspected Killer’s Car Contain Cyanide: Expert

TN May 3, 2023 0
Thai iced tea

Thai iced tea. Photo: ((brian)) / flickr.




BANGKOK, May 3 (TNA) – Teabags found in a car of the serial-murder suspect contains a lethal dose of cyanide, said a university lecture who analyze the evidence from the police.

Bangkok cyanide importer to be searched in serial murder investigation

Assoc. Prof. Weerachai Putthawong, a lecturer at the Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Liberal Arts and Science, Kasetsart University has examined cyanide traces in evidence provided by the investigators in a spate of cyanide poisoning cases found 15 mg of potassium cyanide in each teabag collected from the suspect’s car. The dose can cause death in humans in 6-10 minutes, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

A beach resort in Koh Samui.

Thai Police Warn of Fake Accommodation Facebook Pages

TN May 4, 2023 0
The Palace of Westminster and the Big Ben

King and Queen of Thailand to attend coronation of King Charles III

TN May 4, 2023 0
Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Tops PM Pick in Latest Nida Poll

TN May 4, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A beach resort in Koh Samui.

Thai Police Warn of Fake Accommodation Facebook Pages

TN May 4, 2023 0
The Palace of Westminster and the Big Ben

King and Queen of Thailand to attend coronation of King Charles III

TN May 4, 2023 0
Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Tops PM Pick in Latest Nida Poll

TN May 4, 2023 0
A street in Pattaya, Chonburi Province

Italian Man Has a Meltdown on His Balcony in Pattaya, Blames Marijuana

TN May 4, 2023 0
Pattaya seawall

Chinese tourists tied up and robbed in Pattaya

TN May 4, 2023 0