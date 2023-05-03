Aem Cyanide’s police husband arrested

Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




A police lieutenant colonel who is the ex-husband of suspected serial cyanide killer “Aem Cyanide” has been fired from the force, arrested and charged with related crimes.

Teabags in Suspected Killer’s Car Contain Cyanide: Expert

Pol Lt Col Withoon Rangsiwuthaporn, deputy superintendent of the Suan Phueng police station in Ratchaburi province, was charged with receiving stolen property, jointly forging official documents and jointly using forged official documents.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



