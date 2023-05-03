Aem Cyanide’s police husband arrested









A police lieutenant colonel who is the ex-husband of suspected serial cyanide killer “Aem Cyanide” has been fired from the force, arrested and charged with related crimes.

Pol Lt Col Withoon Rangsiwuthaporn, deputy superintendent of the Suan Phueng police station in Ratchaburi province, was charged with receiving stolen property, jointly forging official documents and jointly using forged official documents.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

