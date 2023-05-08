8 years in prison for ex-Yala governor over GT-200 bomb detector deal









Former governor of Yala province, Thira Minthrasak, has been sentenced to 8 years in prison without suspension, after being found guilty of malfeasance by the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in connection with the purchase of fake bomb detectors, known as GT-200, more than a decade ago.

11 other officials who were involved in the deal, most of them retired, have also received sentences ranging from four years to eight months.

