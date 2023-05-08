8 years in prison for ex-Yala governor over GT-200 bomb detector deal

TN May 3, 2023 0
Betong checkpoint in Yala

Betong checkpoint in Yala, near the Thai-Malaysian border. Image: Fannykong.




Former governor of Yala province, Thira Minthrasak, has been sentenced to 8 years in prison without suspension, after being found guilty of malfeasance by the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in connection with the purchase of fake bomb detectors, known as GT-200, more than a decade ago.

NACC to File Lawsuit against Khunying Porntip in GT200 Fake Bomb Detector Case

11 other officials who were involved in the deal, most of them retired, have also received sentences ranging from four years to eight months.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



