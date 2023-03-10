NACC to File Lawsuit against Khunying Porntip in GT200 Fake Bomb Detector Case

March 10, 2023 TN
The offices of the Thai National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) in Bangkok.

BANGKOK, March 10 (TNA) – The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) will file a lawsuit against Khunying Porntip Rojanasunanand, former director of the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS) in relation to the procurement of GT 200 fake bomb detectors.

The NACC secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said the NACC committee agreed unanimously to file a lawsuit against former director of the CIFS and the agency in the procurement of GT 200 and Alpha 6 bomb detectors during 2007-2009.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



