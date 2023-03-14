14-year-old girl killed in front of a mosque in Pattani









A 14-year-old girl was killed in front of a mosque in Mueang district of Thailand’s southern restive province of Pattani this morning (Friday) in a drive-by shooting.

According to the police, the victim was talking with her mother in front of the mosque in Village 6, Puyut sub-district, when the shot was fired.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

