14-year-old girl killed in front of a mosque in Pattani

March 10, 2023 TN
Mosque at Bang Khao, Nong Chik District in Pattani, Southern Thailand.

Mosque at Bang Khao, Nong Chik District in Pattani, Southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.




A 14-year-old girl was killed in front of a mosque in Mueang district of Thailand’s southern restive province of Pattani this morning (Friday) in a drive-by shooting.

According to the police, the victim was talking with her mother in front of the mosque in Village 6, Puyut sub-district, when the shot was fired.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



