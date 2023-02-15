Retired imam shot dead in Pattani

Islamic School in Southern Thailand

Muslim students in Pondok Yala, Pattani. Photo: udeyismail / flickr.




PATTANI: A retired religious leader was shot dead while returning home from a local mosque in Sai Buri district on Tuesday night.

Dulloh Roding, 68, was found lying in a pool of blood on a road at Thung Nui village Moo 1 in tambon Laharn, Sai Buri police chief Pol Col Chalermchai Phetkard said.

Abdullah Benjakat
BANGKOK POST

