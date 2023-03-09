Chinese tourists warned not to embroider school names on student uniforms









Chinese tourists wearing Thai student uniforms are warned that they may violate the law if the names embroidered on their shirts match actual school names.

The image of a group of four Chinese tourists in Thai student uniforms, with their names embroidered on the shirts, has recently gone viral on social media. The four came from Hangzhou City and they bought the uniforms from a store in Bangkok’s Bang Lamphu market.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

