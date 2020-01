The word was recognised by Germany’s most authoritative dictionary, the Duden, which had previously added the Turkish expression “oha” as well.

The Arabic word ‘Inshallah’ is now considered a German word.

The expression has made it to the Duden, the most popular dictionary of German language.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

