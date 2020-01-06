Indonesia Floods: Death Toll Hits 66 as More Rain Expected

Indonesia Floods: Death Toll Hits 66 as More Rain Expected1 min read
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The death toll from floods and landslides in Indonesia has risen to at least 66 people, as the country’s authorities warned residents of more heavy downpours in the coming days.
Entire neighborhoods in the capital Jakarta and its satellite cities, home to about 30 million people, were submerged last week by floodwaters that forced tens of thousands into temporary shelters.
“Five days after the floods, 66 people have died as of today,” Agus Wibowo, a spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency, said on Monday, Al Jazeera reported.
Nine people died in Jakarta, while the rest of the fatalities occurred in neighboring districts, according to the agency.
