German Police Kill Knife Attacker Who Struck at 2 Officers While Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’1 min read
German police reportedly killed a Turkish national in the city of Gelsenkirchen after the man attacked patrol officers with a knife. The suspect reportedly had a long record of violent crimes.
The incident occurred at approximately 19:40 local time on Saturday. German media said, citing a spokesman for Gelsenkirchen police, that 2 officers preparing to start their shift were standing near a patrol car when a man suddenly hurled an object towards their vehicle.
The officers tried to apprehend the hooligan who then drew a knife from his pocket and attempted an attack. The suspect was killed but not before he was heard to be yelling “Allahu akbar“.
