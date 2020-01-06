Mon. Jan 6th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

German Police Kill Knife Attacker Who Struck at 2 Officers While Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’

German police BMW car

German police BMW car. Photo: ResoneTIC (Pixabay).


German police reportedly killed a Turkish national in the city of Gelsenkirchen after the man attacked patrol officers with a knife. The suspect reportedly had a long record of violent crimes.

The incident occurred at approximately 19:40 local time on Saturday. German media said, citing a spokesman for Gelsenkirchen police, that 2 officers preparing to start their shift were standing near a patrol car when a man suddenly hurled an object towards their vehicle.

The officers tried to apprehend the hooligan who then drew a knife from his pocket and attempted an attack. The suspect was killed but not before he was heard to be yelling “Allahu akbar“.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

