Cambodian monks nabbed in Samut Prakan





SAMUT PRAKAN: Immigration Police rounded up six Cambodian monks on Monday following public complaints they illegally entered the country to collect alms and money before sending it back to Cambodia.

The monks were nabbed at their camp in a wooded area on Bang Na-Trat Road near Suvarnabhumi airport by a team led by Pol Col Parinya Klinkaysorn, acting chief of Samut Prakan Immigration Police Office.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutvoraken

BANGKOK POST

