Mon. Jan 6th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Cambodian monks nabbed in Samut Prakan

Buddhist monks in Thailand

Buddhist monks collecting alms. Photo: Sry85.


SAMUT PRAKAN: Immigration Police rounded up six Cambodian monks on Monday following public complaints they illegally entered the country to collect alms and money before sending it back to Cambodia.

The monks were nabbed at their camp in a wooded area on Bang Na-Trat Road near Suvarnabhumi airport by a team led by Pol Col Parinya Klinkaysorn, acting chief of Samut Prakan Immigration Police Office.

Sutthiwit Chayutvoraken
BANGKOK POST

Cambodian monks nabbed in Samut Prakan

