NONTHABURI, Jan 6 (TNA) – Over 360 patients have registered with Thailand’s first medical marijuana clinic specializing in four traditional cannabis-based medicines.

Deputy Prime Minster and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul opened the clinic which is situated at the Ministry of Public Health in Nonthaburi province on Monday.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts