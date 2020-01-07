Tue. Jan 7th, 2020

Police probe shooting of ex-immigration chief’s car in Bangkok

Patpong Night Market in Bangkok

Taxis at Patpong Night Market in Bangkok. Photo: Juan Antonio Segal / flickr.


Police have been examining CCTV footage for clues as to the identity of two men who shot at the car of former immigration chief Pol Lt-Gen Surachet Hakparn near the Patpong red-light area in Bangkok on Monday night.

Several rounds were fired at the vehicle, which was parked in front of a Thai massage parlour in a cul-de-sac off Suriwong Road, but neither Surachet nor his driver were in the car at the time of the attack.

