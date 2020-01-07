Police probe shooting of ex-immigration chief’s car in Bangkok

Police probe shooting of ex-immigration chief’s car in Bangkok1 min read
Police have been examining CCTV footage for clues as to the identity of two men who shot at the car of former immigration chief Pol Lt-Gen Surachet Hakparn near the Patpong red-light area in Bangkok on Monday night.
Several rounds were fired at the vehicle, which was parked in front of a Thai massage parlour in a cul-de-sac off Suriwong Road, but neither Surachet nor his driver were in the car at the time of the attack.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World