Russian tourist allegedly attacked, injured by bouncers after refusing to pay bill in Walking Street





Pattaya – A heavily intoxicated Russian man was allegedly attacked by guards at a Russian Gogo on Pattaya Walking Street early this morning after he refused to pay his bill of roughly two thousand baht.

The Pattaya City Police was notified of the incident at 3:00AM at Pattaya Walking Street at the Crazy Russian Girls Gogo. Two Russian men were found at the scene in an enraged state and were arrested and taken to the Pattaya police station. Both men were heavily intoxicated according to Pattaya Police and were placed into the prison cells to await court in the morning.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

