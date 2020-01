PHITSANULOK: About 30 people were injured, most of them students, when a school van was rear-ended by a songthaew whose driver later explained he had a sudden attack of dizziness.

The crash occurred at an intersectrion in Muang district on Tuesday morning, Pol Lt Thanawat Kannilul, of Muang police station, said.

