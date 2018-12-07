Hino city bus in Phitsanulok
One dead as truck ploughs into Phitsanulok market

By TN / December 7, 2018

One person was killed and another hospitalised when a trailer truck ploughed into stalls at a market in Phitsanulok on Friday morning.

Driver Thavorn Noppawan, 64, remained at the market in Bang Krathum district until police arrived, but it remains unclear why he lost control and swerved into the crowd of shoppers.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

