Sk Hospital in Thailand
Isan

Hospital accused of kidney theft after cancer misdiagnosis

By TN / December 7, 2018

UDON THANI: A 33-year-old woman has accused Udon Thani Hospital of stealing her kidney during surgery to remove her womb and ovaries after a misdiagnosis that she had cancer.

Sinawaporn Homklang, a former employee of Prince of Songkla University in Songkhla province’s Hat Yai district, outlined her complaint at the provincial hall complaints centre on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

YUTTAPONG KUMNODNAE
BANGKOK POST

