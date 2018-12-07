Hospital accused of kidney theft after cancer misdiagnosis

UDON THANI: A 33-year-old woman has accused Udon Thani Hospital of stealing her kidney during surgery to remove her womb and ovaries after a misdiagnosis that she had cancer.
Sinawaporn Homklang, a former employee of Prince of Songkla University in Songkhla province’s Hat Yai district, outlined her complaint at the provincial hall complaints centre on Friday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
YUTTAPONG KUMNODNAE
BANGKOK POST
