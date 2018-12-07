Hospital accused of kidney theft after cancer misdiagnosis





UDON THANI: A 33-year-old woman has accused Udon Thani Hospital of stealing her kidney during surgery to remove her womb and ovaries after a misdiagnosis that she had cancer.

Sinawaporn Homklang, a former employee of Prince of Songkla University in Songkhla province’s Hat Yai district, outlined her complaint at the provincial hall complaints centre on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

YUTTAPONG KUMNODNAE

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



