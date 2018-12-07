Bangkok taxi driver’s license suspended for dumping Korean passengers





BANGKOK, 7 December 2018 (NNT) – A taxi driver has been fined 2,000 baht and had his license suspended for one month for dumping two Korean passengers.

Police officers took action against Surachart Artwongsa, 43, after he had a dispute with the Korean passengers, one of whom was a famous TV personality who posted a video clip about the incident on Instagram.

