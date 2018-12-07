Pink Toyota Corolla E120 taxi in Bangkok
Bangkok

Bangkok taxi driver’s license suspended for dumping Korean passengers

By TN / December 7, 2018

BANGKOK, 7 December 2018 (NNT) – A taxi driver has been fined 2,000 baht and had his license suspended for one month for dumping two Korean passengers.

Police officers took action against Surachart Artwongsa, 43, after he had a dispute with the Korean passengers, one of whom was a famous TV personality who posted a video clip about the incident on Instagram.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: tewit kemtong
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close