Tour bus crashes into multiple baht buses, cars and motorbikes in Pattaya

December 7, 2018

Pattaya – A pile up at the Thappraya intersection in South Pattaya yesterday left eight people injured and six vehicles badly damaged.

The accident occurred as the driver of a bus coming from Jomtien lost control on the hill.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

TN

