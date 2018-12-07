Tour bus crashes into multiple baht buses, cars and motorbikes in Pattaya

Pattaya – A pile up at the Thappraya intersection in South Pattaya yesterday left eight people injured and six vehicles badly damaged.
The accident occurred as the driver of a bus coming from Jomtien lost control on the hill.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
The Pattaya News
