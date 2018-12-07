Phuket road
Phuket

Phuket Police ‘stop-and-search’ nets 142k pills of meth, 3kg of ‘ice’

By TN / December 7, 2018

PHUKET: A simple stop-and-search of a car coming onto the island at the Phuket Checkpoint has led to three arrests and the seizure of 142,022 pills of ya bah (methamphetamine) and three kilograms of ya ice (crystal meth).

The series of arrests began with officers taking into custody Kitti Phenrak, 28, from Phang Nga, at the Phuket Checkpoint at 9:50pm last Sunday night (Dec 2), Tha Chatchai Police Chief Col Prawit Sutthiruang-arun announced today (Dec 7).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close