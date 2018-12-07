Phuket Police ‘stop-and-search’ nets 142k pills of meth, 3kg of ‘ice’





PHUKET: A simple stop-and-search of a car coming onto the island at the Phuket Checkpoint has led to three arrests and the seizure of 142,022 pills of ya bah (methamphetamine) and three kilograms of ya ice (crystal meth).

The series of arrests began with officers taking into custody Kitti Phenrak, 28, from Phang Nga, at the Phuket Checkpoint at 9:50pm last Sunday night (Dec 2), Tha Chatchai Police Chief Col Prawit Sutthiruang-arun announced today (Dec 7).

