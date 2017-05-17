Songkla prepares to receive PM

SONGKLA, 17 May 2017 (NNT) – Agencies and institutions in Songkla province have prepared to receive the Prime Minister, who is scheduled to visit the province next week.

Dean of Natural Resources and Environment for Prince of Songkla University, Hat Yai Campus, Taweesak Niyompundit said a meeting has been held between all agencies welcoming Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha during his visit to the south on May 24. The university itself is to present the premier with over 200 pieces of research it has conducted over the past 50 years.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua,

National News Bureau Of Thailand