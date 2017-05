PATTANI, 17 May 2017 (NNT) – Four more suspects in last week’s explosion in Pattani have been apprehended and taken to an army base for an interrogation.

Authorities found the four suspects inside a deserted house where they planned the attack and attached an explosive device to a pickup truck. All four of them are now being interrogated at the Ingkhayuttha Borihan Military Base.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

National News Bureau Of Thailand