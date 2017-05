Security at Sanam Luang royal field and its vicinities are beefed up following the pipe bomb explosion on Monday night in front of the National Theatre.

Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) deputy commissioner in charge of security Pol Maj Gen Panurat Lakboon said he has designated 10 local police stations around the royal field to survey all areas at risk of security and criminal threats so that more CCTV cameras would be installed to ensure maximum security.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS