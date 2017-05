PHUKET: A barge carrying a crane sank off the south coast of Phuket yesterday afternoon with no fatalities or injuries to those on board being reported.

At 3pm yesterday (May 16), Phuket Marine Office 5 received information that the Thai barge “Tanyongpuyu” weighing 107.85 ton and carrying a crane had sunk approximately one nautical mile off the coast of Ao Yon at the south of Phuket.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub,

The Phuket News