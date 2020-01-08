Boeing 737 with 176 People Aboard Crashes After Take-Off from Tehran Airport





There have been no further details so far concerning possible casualties in the accident. An investigation team is reportedly at the scene.

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 with 176 passengers and crew on board has crashed after taking off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran due to technical issues, Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday morning.

The airport has confirmed the crash to Sputnik. Tasnim also reported that the airport chief confirmed the information.

