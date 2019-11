Pattaya – A man has been arrested after brandishing a machete while in the Pattaya Walking Street area early this morning.

The Pattaya Tourist Police and The Pattaya News was notified of the incident at 2:30AM. They arrived at the scene to find a Thai man who was identified as Somnueak Chatree.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts