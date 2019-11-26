Tue. Nov 26th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Events unclear in dismembered mum case, say Bangkok police

Thailand Crime Suppression Division police patch.

Thailand Crime Suppression Division police patch. Photo: Dickelbers.


Police are keeping an open mind on the events leading to the grisly discovery of a woman’s dismembered body in her own refrigerator and the death of her son, found shot in the head at their home in Bangkok.

Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen, a deputy spokesman, said on Tuesday people should not jump to hasty conclusions about the case, and instead await the outcome of the investigation.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

TN

