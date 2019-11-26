Events unclear in dismembered mum case, say Bangkok police





Police are keeping an open mind on the events leading to the grisly discovery of a woman’s dismembered body in her own refrigerator and the death of her son, found shot in the head at their home in Bangkok.

Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen, a deputy spokesman, said on Tuesday people should not jump to hasty conclusions about the case, and instead await the outcome of the investigation.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



