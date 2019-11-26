Farmers rally to demand delay of ban on three farm chemicals

Farmers rally to demand delay of ban on three farm chemicals1 min read
A large group of farmers, dressed in black, gathered in front of Government House this morning to demand a delay in the enforcement of the ban on three farm chemicals, due to become effective on December 1st, to allow them more time to make adjustments.
A core leader of the group, who declined to be named, told Thai PBS reporters that their demonstration today was not related to a proposal by the Agriculture Department, to be submitted to the National Hazardous Substances Committee (NHSC), asking for a six month delay to allow time for officials to dispose of the remaining stocks of paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos, estimated at about 38,000 tonnes.
By Thai PBS World