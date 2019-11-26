Tue. Nov 26th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Farmers rally to demand delay of ban on three farm chemicals

TN
Thai farmers heading to Bangkok

Thai farmers heading to Bangkok. Photo: Facebook.


A large group of farmers, dressed in black, gathered in front of Government House this morning to demand a delay in the enforcement of the ban on three farm chemicals, due to become effective on December 1st, to allow them more time to make adjustments.

A core leader of the group, who declined to be named, told Thai PBS reporters that their demonstration today was not related to a proposal by the Agriculture Department, to be submitted to the National Hazardous Substances Committee (NHSC), asking for a six month delay to allow time for officials to dispose of the remaining stocks of paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos, estimated at about 38,000 tonnes.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

