Farmers rally to demand delay of ban on three farm chemicals





A large group of farmers, dressed in black, gathered in front of Government House this morning to demand a delay in the enforcement of the ban on three farm chemicals, due to become effective on December 1st, to allow them more time to make adjustments.

A core leader of the group, who declined to be named, told Thai PBS reporters that their demonstration today was not related to a proposal by the Agriculture Department, to be submitted to the National Hazardous Substances Committee (NHSC), asking for a six month delay to allow time for officials to dispose of the remaining stocks of paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos, estimated at about 38,000 tonnes.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



