Tue. Nov 26th, 2019

Cannabis Products Seized in Chiang Mai Raid

Legal marijuana grow in Colorado

Legal marijuana grow in Colorado, USA. Photo: Brett Levin / flickr.


BANGKOK, Nov 26 (TNA) – The Food and Drug Administration in collaboration with Consumer protection Police Division seized about 1,500 items including cannabis-infused gummies, vape oil and cosmetics, suspected to contain cannabis compounds worth more than 10 million baht from an online seller in Chiang Mai.

FDA secretary-general Dr Paisarn Dunkum on Monday told a press conference that the investigation had been conducted after a woman claimed that she was given hemp gummies from an actor.

