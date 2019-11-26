Cannabis Products Seized in Chiang Mai Raid





BANGKOK, Nov 26 (TNA) – The Food and Drug Administration in collaboration with Consumer protection Police Division seized about 1,500 items including cannabis-infused gummies, vape oil and cosmetics, suspected to contain cannabis compounds worth more than 10 million baht from an online seller in Chiang Mai.

FDA secretary-general Dr Paisarn Dunkum on Monday told a press conference that the investigation had been conducted after a woman claimed that she was given hemp gummies from an actor.

