PHUKET: A series of drugs arrests in Krabi led police to arrest major drug dealers in Nakhon Sri Thammarat along with 400,000 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills, Region 8 Police have announced.

Maj Gen Nantadet Yoinuan, Deputy Chief Region 8 Police, which are headquartered at the northern end of Phuket, made the announcement at Krabi Provincial Police Station yesterday (Nov 25).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

