German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala
PHUKET: A 63-year-old German tourist died this afternoon (Nov 22) after he was struck by a speedboat propeller while swimming off Kamala Beach.
Thalang Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul reported that the accident occurred just before 4pm. Col Sompong identified the tourist as H. P., 63, originally from Dietfurt an der Altmühl in the Bavaria region.
