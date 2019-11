CHON BURI: A driver was killed and six female students hurt when a passenger van they were travelling in rear-ended a trailer truck on the Bangkok-bound motorway in Muang district early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at kilometre maker 68 on the motorway in tambon Na Pa, said highway police, who were alerted at around 5.30am.

