Pattaya – The design and study of a Pattaya Tram project is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

The Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem revealed yesterday to The Pattaya News that a 70 million baht budget has been received for hiring experts who are designing, studying and surveying transportation links with the Tram stations.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

