Wed. Nov 27th, 2019

Panthongtae Shinawatra acquitted of money laundering charge

The flag of Thailand flown at the Thai Supreme Court building in Bangkok

The flag of Thailand flown at the Thai Supreme Court building in Bangkok. Photo: Xiengyod.


The Criminal Court for Corruption Cases today acquitted the son of fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Panthongtae, of charges of money laundering involving a 10-million baht cheque, transferred to his bank account over 15 years ago by Mr Vichai Krisdathanon, then a top executive of the Krisdamahanakorn real estate group.

The court ruled that the prosecution evidence was not sufficient to prove that Mr. Panthongtae, who was then only 26 years old, was aware that the check transferred to his bank account was part of a large illegal loan granted to the company by the state-run Krung Thai Bank.

By Thai PBS World

