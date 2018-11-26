Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra showing Thai rice bags
News

Thaksin’s son Panthongtae formally joins Pheu Thai party

By TN / November 26, 2018

After having sat on the sidelines for years, fugitive former prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s only son, Panthongtae “Oak”, has decided to formally join Pheu Thai party just as it continues to bleed from a mass defection which sees several of its former MPs joining the ranks of pro-Prayut Palang Pracharat.

Panthongtae on Sunday posted on his Facebook a receipt of his Pheu Thai party’s membership with the background of Martin Luther King Jr and his famous quote: “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close