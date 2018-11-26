Thaksin’s son Panthongtae formally joins Pheu Thai party





After having sat on the sidelines for years, fugitive former prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s only son, Panthongtae “Oak”, has decided to formally join Pheu Thai party just as it continues to bleed from a mass defection which sees several of its former MPs joining the ranks of pro-Prayut Palang Pracharat.

Panthongtae on Sunday posted on his Facebook a receipt of his Pheu Thai party’s membership with the background of Martin Luther King Jr and his famous quote: “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

