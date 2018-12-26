NLA passes marijuana legalization bill





The National Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed into law a bill that seeks to legalize the possession and use of marijuana and krathom for medical purposes, the import, export, trading and production of marijuana for research and development, agricultural, scientific or industrial purposes.

However, for someone to legally possess or use marijuana or krathom, a plant that contains compounds with psychotropic effects, for medical purposes, for the treatment of patients, research and development, commerce, scientific or industrial use, a prescription or a certificate must be sought with a practitioner in pharmacy, dentistry, traditional medicine or alternative medicine under conditions specified by the agriculture minister and with approval of Narcotics Control Committee.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

