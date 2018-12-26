Cabinet endorses first gay marriage bill in Asia





BANGKOK, 26 December 2018 (NNT) – The Thai Cabinet has endorsed the Civil Partnership Bill, before submitting it for consideration by the National Legislative Assembly. The bill would allow same-sex couples to enter into a legally recognized civil institution similar to marriage.

Natporn Jatusripitak, Spokesperson for the Deputy Prime Minister for economic affairs, revealed that the Cabinet endorsed the Civil Partnership Bill to allow all sexes the right to start their own families. The bill stipulates that civil partnerships would be restricted to same-sex couples, where both partners are at least 20 years old and give consent to the civil union to the registrar. At least one partner would have to be a Thai citizen, and the civil partnership could be dissolved voluntarily, in the event of the passing of one partner or via court ruling.

