Bodies of two missing South Korean golfers in Nan found

The bodies of two elderly South Korean golfers who went missing after their golf cart fell into the Nan river in the northern province of Nan following an accident on a floating platform on Tuesday have been found.
The body of 68-year old Mr Jun Yong Sung was found floating at a spot about three kilometres from the scene of the accident by a search team of volunteers from charity organizations which called off the search by frog men and instead scoured the downstream river in boats, believing that the bodies would float to the surface after 24 hours since they went missing into the river.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Ex-boyfriend kills love of his life, security guard, himself in a moment of rage
-
Two South Korean golfers went missing after golf cart fell into Nan river
-
French-Thai Murder Couple Convicted, Got 14 Years
-
Elephants join search for 2-year-old Myanmar boy missing for 6 days in Suphan Buri sugarcane plantation
-
Nakhon Sawan man found hanged with shoe laces at Ang Thong bus stop