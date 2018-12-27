Bodies of two missing South Korean golfers in Nan found





The bodies of two elderly South Korean golfers who went missing after their golf cart fell into the Nan river in the northern province of Nan following an accident on a floating platform on Tuesday have been found.

The body of 68-year old Mr Jun Yong Sung was found floating at a spot about three kilometres from the scene of the accident by a search team of volunteers from charity organizations which called off the search by frog men and instead scoured the downstream river in boats, believing that the bodies would float to the surface after 24 hours since they went missing into the river.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

