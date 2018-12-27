Samila beach bombed overnight, closed to public





SONGKHLA: Maximum security measures were ordered and Samila beach and nearby roads in Muang district closed to the public on Thursday after two time bombs exploded overnight and three more were found on the beach. No casualties were reported.

The explosions were reported about 10.30pm on Wednesday but security authorities did not inspect the beach until Thursday morning, for fear of being attacked.

Full story: Bangkok Post

